Dale Earnhardt Jr. will miss the rest of NASCAR season with a concussion

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will miss the rest of the NASCAR season as he continues to recover from a concussion.

One of NASCAR's most popular drivers has already missed six races while undergoing treatment at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program and in Charlotte.

Jeff Gordon and Alex Bowman will continue to share seat time in the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Gordon will drive four races, while Bowman will finish the year with eight more starts.

Earnhardt has had concussion issues before, and first began experiencing symptoms in late July.

