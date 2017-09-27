DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL Sunday Ticket to fans offended by national anthem protests

DirecTV subscribers who want to drop the NFL Sunday Ticket because of protests during the national anthem before games are being offered refunds, according to multiple media sources.

Typically customers are not allowed to downgrade or cancel their Sunday Ticket packages once the NFL’s regular season starts, but the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg spoke to DirecTV service representatives who indicated refunds will be given to people who cite the protests as their reason for wanting to end the service.

The Wall Street Journal also spoke with some DirecTV subscribers who indicated the same.

“I honestly didn’t think I’d get a refund,” subscriber Marc Hoffman said. “I know their guidelines. I just wanted to make a point.”

The Journal noted that DirecTV had varying responses regarding the refunds. Some service representatives said no refunds would be given, while one said only customers with certain packages would get the refund. Still another said the refund would be prorated for the remainder of the season.

DirecTV parent AT&T and the NFL declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal on the matter.

The Sunday Ticket package can cost close to $300.

The kneeling protests began last year when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem to protest social injustice. Several other players since have followed the practice.

Last week, President Trump called for NFL owners to fire all players who protest in such a manner, leading to widespread demonstrations by players during the most recent games.

CAPTION "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. CAPTION "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-1 this season. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-1 this season. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. CAPTION Chiefs fans came to StubHub Sunday to turn the Chargers' stadium into their own homefield advantage. Chiefs fans came to StubHub Sunday to turn the Chargers' stadium into their own homefield advantage. CAPTION Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii