Mother of Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez watched son's 3-homer game on generator-powered TV in Puerto Rico

Enrique Hernandez was a hero for the Dodgers on Thursday night, with three home runs — including a grand slam — to help the team beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 and advance to the World Series for the first time since 1988.
Back home in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, Monica Gonzalez watched her son’s heroics on a generator-powered TV.
Hernandez told MLB Network after the game that he texted his mother prior to warming up to find out her viewing plans:
“She said, ‘I’m going to your grandparents’. They got the generator going, and we’re gonna power on the TV and we’re going to watch that game there. I saw the game at home last night and you guys lost, and the games that I watched over at your grandparents’ you guys have won, so I’m gonna go watch it there.’”
He went on to say that his mother tried to talk him out of trying to hit a home run that night.
“She goes, ‘Well, don’t think about hitting a homer, just think about putting the ball in play,’ ” Hernandez said. “And I was like, ‘Naw, Mom, I was thinking about doing that the first two games and that didn’t work, so I’m just gonna try to hit a homer.’ …
“I said it joking, and, man, I hit more homers in the game than I did in B.P.”
