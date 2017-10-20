What time will the Dodgers' World Series games start?

The National League champion Dodgers still don’t know who they will play in the World Series, but now they at least know what time those games will begin.
Games 1 and 2 will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. The TV broadcast on Fox, which is airing all the World Series games, begins at 4:30 p.m. (all times PT) and the first pitch is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. both days.
After a travel day, the series switches to either Houston or New York, depending on whether the Astros or Yankees advance out of the American League Championship Series, for the next three games. Games 3 and 4 are on Oct. 27 and 28. They come on the air at 4:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. both days.
Game 5, if necessary, is on Oct. 29. TV time is 5 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 5:16 p.m.
If Games 6 and 7 are necessary, they will take place at Dodger Stadium after another travel day. Game 6 is slated for Oct. 31, with a broadcast time of 4:30 and first pitch at 5:09. Game 7 is scheduled for Nov. 1, going on the air at 4:30 p.m. and first pitch at 5:10 p.m.
Twitter: @chewkiii