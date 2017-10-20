What time will the Dodgers' World Series games start?

The National League champion Dodgers still don’t know who they will play in the World Series, but now they at least know what time those games will begin.

Games 1 and 2 will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. The TV broadcast on Fox, which is airing all the World Series games, begins at 4:30 p.m. (all times PT) and the first pitch is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. both days.

After a travel day, the series switches to either Houston or New York, depending on whether the Astros or Yankees advance out of the American League Championship Series, for the next three games. Games 3 and 4 are on Oct. 27 and 28. They come on the air at 4:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. both days.

Game 5, if necessary, is on Oct. 29. TV time is 5 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 5:16 p.m.

If Games 6 and 7 are necessary, they will take place at Dodger Stadium after another travel day. Game 6 is slated for Oct. 31, with a broadcast time of 4:30 and first pitch at 5:09. Game 7 is scheduled for Nov. 1, going on the air at 4:30 p.m. and first pitch at 5:10 p.m.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Times writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers finally advancing to the 2017 World Series. Los Angeles Times writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers finally advancing to the 2017 World Series. CAPTION Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner talk about winning the 2017 NLCS and what the World Series holds for them. Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner talk about winning the 2017 NLCS and what the World Series holds for them. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series and the hope Clayton Kershaw brings to the mound in Game 5. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series and the hope Clayton Kershaw brings to the mound in Game 5. CAPTION Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 5 of the NLCS and if Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can end the series. Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 5 of the NLCS and if Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can end the series.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii