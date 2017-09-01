Holly Neher is the first girl to throw a touchdown pass in a Florida high school varsity game [Video]

The girl playing quarterback at Hollywood Hills threw a touchdown pass in her first varsity tackle football game — and on her first pass.

With the Spartans trailing Hallandale 21-0 in the fourth quarter, junior Holly Neher was inserted into the game to make her debut. Her first snap — a handoff.

Her second play from scrimmage, Hills coach Brandon Graham called a pass play. That’s when the magic happened.

She reared back, threw a deep ball over a leaping safety to 6-foot-3 wide-out Alexander Shelton and Shelton went up and got it over the Chargers cornerback, whose tackle he broke to complete the 45-yard touchdown.

“It felt amazing. I was so happy,” Neher said by phone. “I was jumping up and down.

“[My teammates] were jumping and screaming just as much as I was — and even more.”

It marks the first touchdown pass a girl has thrown in a tackle football game in state history, according to Florida HS Football. In 2012, South Plantation’s Erin Dimeglio threw the first pass by a Broward girl but never threw for a touchdown.

Neher entered the game motivated because, although she is the second quarterback on the depth chart, she wasn’t the first one in after starter Ramon James. Freshman Emile Bien-Aime came in before her.

“We kept screaming, ‘Put Holly in! Put Holly in!’” Holly Neher’s mother, Paula Neher, said over the phone, adding the cheerleaders joined in. “She went in and I lost it.”

It would turn out to be Hills’ only score of the game, falling to Hallandale 21-7 at Cooper City High.

“They should’ve put her in sooner,” Paula said.

While she was the only one of the three quarterbacks to throw for a touchdown, Holly said she won’t let her quick success get to her head. She won’t pressure Graham into naming her the starter going forward.

“The coach saw what happened, and I’ll let the coach make the decision,” Holly Neher said.

Neher signed up to play football with the boys this summer after playing quarterback for Hills’ flag football team last spring, which was also coached by Graham.

CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense.

sports@latimes.com