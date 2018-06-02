Cal State Fullerton defeats Baylor in NCAA baseball regional opener

Cal State Fullerton won its NCAA regional opener Friday afternoon, beating Baylor 6-2 at Stanford’s Sunken Diamond.
Titans junior Colton Eastman earned his 10th win of the season with seven strong innings. He gave up four hits and two runs (one earned). He struck out seven of the first nine Baylor batters and was perfect through four innings.
The Titans held a 2-0 lead after a two-run double in the second inning by No. 9 hitter Brett Borgogno, who added two bunt singles and scored a run. The Titans added a run in the sixth inning on Sahid Valenzuela’s RBI single, but Baylor answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Bears couldn’t get the big hit needed to tie the score. They had runners on base in each of the last five innings, but were one for 11 with two outs and one for 11 with runners on base. They were hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position.
The Titans tacked on three insurance runs in the ninth and advanced to the Stanford regional winners bracket. They will face the winner of Friday’s late game between Wright State and the host Cardinal at 8 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on a to-be-determined ESPN network.