Sounders find scoring touch early in 3-0 victory over the Galaxy

Clint Dempsey had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-0 on Sunday.

Defending MLS Cup champion Seattle (2-2-3) snapped a six-game road winless streak. The Galaxy (2-5-0) have lost two in a row.

Dempsey gave the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute after heading home Nicolas Lodeiro's cross.

Galaxy defender Ashley Cole tried to clear a cross from the Sounders' Joevin Jones, but Cole deflected the ball back into his own goal in the 35th minute.

Jordan Morris made it 3-0 in the 44th, with Dempsey assisting.

Romain Alessandrini, who had scored a goal in three straight games for the Galaxy, missed four shots.

His left-footed shot in the seventh minute was blocked, and Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei stopped his shot in the center of the goal in the 65th minute.

Alessandrini also received a yellow card for unsporting behavior in the 41st.

