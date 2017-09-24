Galaxy drop another road game, 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City

Daniel Salloi and Diego Rubio each scored in the first half to lead Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday and move to within one point of first-place Vancouver in the Western Conference.

Kansas City (12-6-11), which won the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, extended its club-record home unbeaten streak to 24 games.

The Galaxy (7-17-6) haven't won an away game in the series since 2007.

Salloi opened the scoring in the 18th minute on a redirection of Rubio's cross.

Rubio made it 2-0 in the 35th minute. Seth Sinovic ran past the defense for a through ball and crossed it to a wide open Rubio for an easy finish.

Romain Alessandrini bent in a free kick in the 58th minute for Los Angeles. It was the first time this season Sporting KC allowed a goal directly from a free kick.

Sporting KC had some chances to increase its lead. Graham Zusi's deflected shot in the 65th came back to his feet and his second attempt from close range was denied by Clement Diop. Ike Opara's open header at the end of Zusi's corner kick sailed wide in the 67th.