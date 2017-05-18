Opinion
Watch George W. Bush video-bomb a reporter live during Phillies-Rangers game

Chuck Schilken
Sometimes all that’s needed to be said is “hey!”

Like Wednesday, when George W. Bush found himself walking behind Fox Sports Southwest reporter Emily Jones during the Texas Rangers’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Things could have gotten awkward. But the former president and one-time managing general partner of the Rangers was cool as a cucumber, never breaking stride as he delivered a friendly, one-word greeting to viewers everywhere.

“Hey!”

Jones didn’t mind the surprise presidential appearance one bit.

Here’s Bush’s videobomb a few more times, a little bit closer up and at various speeds.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii

