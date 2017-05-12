Employee on Golden Gate turf course nearly gets run over by horses during race

An employee at Golden Gate Fields escaped serious injury on Friday during the running of the fifth race when he was in the middle of the turf course and didn’t know the horses were headed toward him, according to the Daily Racing Form.

The employee curled into a ball as the horses approached near the quarter-pole of the five-furlong race. Jockeys had to take action to avoid a collision. There were eight horses racing.

“He thought the fifth was on” the main track, Golden Gate senior vice president Joe Morris told the Daily Racing Form.