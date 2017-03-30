Golf: LPGA suspends ANA Inspiration play at windy Rancho Mirage

France's Karine Icher shot a five-under-par 67 to take an early lead before high winds shortened the opening day of the ANA Inspiration on Thursday in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Half of the field in the LPGA Tour's first major of the year was still on the course when wild winds in the Coachella Valley forced an early halt to play. The first round will resume Friday morning.

Four players on the Dinah Shore Course were one shot behind Icher, including Michelle Wie and 17-year-old amateur Eun Jeong Seong.

Wie, the former child prodigy, played her opening round with 14-year-old Lucy Li, who was 1 under. Lydia Ko, the defending ANA Inspiration champion and world No. 1, was 2 under through five holes before play was suspended.

Fowler’s 64 good for lead at Houston Open

Rickie Fowler shot an eight-under 64 for a one-shot lead over Sung Kang after the first round of the Houston Open on Thursday.

Fowler had his best round in six appearances at the tournament, topping a previous low score of 68. Fowler overcame damp conditions and a chilly, breezy morning to jump to a hot start.

Fowler won last month at the Honda Classic and is trying to keep momentum going into the Masters next week. The Honda Classic win snapped a 13-month, 25-start drought for Fowler.

Fowler held a three-shot lead over Vaughn Taylor and Keegan Bradley when he finished his round in the afternoon, then Kang closed the gap with his 65. The 29-year-old South Korean missed a putt from less than 5 feet to bogey on 18. Still, compared to last year's final round at the Houston Open when he shot a six-over 78, he said he was satisfied with the improvement.