Golf: Suzann Pettersen has one-shot lead at ANA Inspiration after two interrupted rounds

Norway's Suzann Pettersen finished her wind-delayed first round with a four-under-par 68 and added a second-round 69 Friday at the ANA Inspiration, taking a one-shot lead over six players after two shortened days at the LPGA Tour's first major of the year.

After an early end to Thursday's play and a late start on Friday for cleanup from the windstorm, play was halted by darkness with 56 players still on the course. They will complete their second round Saturday morning.

Rookie Nelly Korda shot a pair of 69s to climb onto the leaderboard, sitting one shot behind Pettersen in her first major as a professional. The 18-year-old Norda's big sister, 24-year-old Jessica, is in the hunt at three-under 141.

Kang leads Houston Open after shooting a 63

Sung Kang shot a nine-under 63 to take a six-shot lead in a record-breaking second round at the Houston Open on Friday.

After shooting a 65 on Thursday, Kang was at 16-under 128 through two rounds, setting the 36-hole tournament record of 129 by a stroke, tied previously by Blaine McCallister in 1993 and set by Curtis Strange in 1980.

The 29-year-old South Korean, who entered the week ranked No. 202 in the world, bested the tournament course record at the Golf Club of Houston by three strokes, topping Johnson Wagner's 132 in 2008. Strange and Wagner went on to win those respective tournaments, while McCallister settled for a third-place finish.

Kang's nine-under on Friday matched the 18-hole tournament course record and helped him take the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history, topping the previous record by two strokes. Hudson Swafford and Russell Henley were at 10-under after both shooting five-under 67.

Durant has lead in Mississippi

Joe Durant shot a six-under 66 for a one-shot lead after the first round of the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in Biloxi.

Durant made four birdies on the back nine in warm and sunny conditions to finish just ahead of defending tournament champion Miguel Angel Jimenez, Scott Hoch, Lee Janzen and Jay Haas, who are all tied for second after shooting a 67.

Durant's impressive first round continues a solid start to his PGA Champions Tour season. He's finished in the top 10 in two of four events, including a sixth-place finish at the Allianz Championship in February.

John Daly shot a 69 to get into contention at Fallen Oak. The two-time PGA Tour major championship winner hasn't finished higher than 23rd on the Champions Tour so far this season.