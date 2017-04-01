Golf: Lexi Thompson takes the ANA Inspiration lead by playing 28 holes Saturday

Lexi Thompson excelled on an extra-long day at the ANA Inspiration, taking the tournament lead while completing her wind-delayed second round before moving two shots ahead of Norway's Suzann Pettersen with a third-round 67 on Saturday.

After playing 28 holes Saturday, Thompson is at 13-under 203 heading into Sunday's final round in Rancho Mirage.

Ten players are within five shots of the lead at the LPGA Tour's first major of the year, including Inbee Park, Michelle Wie and Ariya Jutanugarn.

The 22-year-old Thompson's victory here in 2014 is her only previous major title, and the American excels on the Dinah Shore Course at Mission Hills Country Club. Thompson seized the lead after 36 holes when she started off with back-to-back birdies and completed her second-round 67. She continued her strong play in the afternoon.

Kang has three-shot lead at Houston Open

Sung Kang shot a one-under 71 to hold a three-shot lead over Rickie Fowler after the third round of the Houston Open.

After shooting a tournament course record nine-under 63 on Friday, Kang took a commanding six-shot lead with a 36-hole tournament record of 129 through two rounds. However, on Saturday, it was Fowler's day to chase history, shooting a five-under 67 to trim Kang's lead as they head into the final round.

After Thursday's eight-under 64, Fowler held a one-shot lead over Kang after the first round, but slipped to fourth on Friday with a 71. He returned to form on Saturday and has a PGA Tour career-best 22 birdies through three rounds.

Behind Kang and Fowler at 17-under 199 and 14-under 202 through three rounds, respectively, Russell Henley is at 13-under 203 and Luke List is at 12-under 204. No one else is within eight shots of Kang.

Sauers takes lead in Mississippi with a 63

Gene Sauers shot a nine-under 63 to take a one-shot lead after the second round of the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in Biloxi.

The 54-year-old Sauers started the day three shots behind leader Joe Durant at Fallen Oak, but moved up the leaderboard with five birdies and an eagle on the front nine. He made bogey on No. 10, but recovered with three birdies over the final eight holes. He's at 12 under for the tournament.

Defending tournament champion Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 66 and is alone in second place, one shot behind Sauers. Glen Day (67) and Durant (69) are both three shots off the lead. John Daly was in contention after shooting a 69 on Friday, but faded with a one-over 73 on Saturday.