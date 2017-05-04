Golf roundup: Dustin Johnson solid with a two-under 70 at Wells Fargo Championship

Six weeks away from competition didn't keep Dustin Johnson from extending one streak Thursday, with hopes of adding to another.

Johnson showed more game than rust at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he missed only two greens — and plenty of putts — for a two-under 70 that left him four shots behind Francesco Molinari among the early starters at blustery Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C.

It was Johnson's 13th consecutive round at par or better.

Johnson wasn't as flawless as he looked while winning three straight tournaments, though he had few complaints under the circumstances. It was his first time playing since he slipped in his socks down the stairs at his rental house in Augusta National, hurting his back and knocking him out of the Masters.

“Since I hadn't played in so long, I'm happy with the way I played,” Johnson said. “I didn't score that great, didn't really hole that many putts, but other than that, I played really well. I think I hit 16 greens and I hit the ball great.”

No one was sure what to expect at Eagle Point, where the Wells Fargo Championship moved this year because its traditional venue, Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, is hosting the PGA Championship in August.

On greens that were slightly softer and as pure as can be, Molinari ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on the front nine and closed out his round with a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-five 18th.

That gave him a one-shot lead over Alex Noren of Sweden, who is trying to play well enough in the majors, World Golf Championships and a few other American events to secure a PGA Tour card for next year. Noren, who played college golf at Oklahoma State, won four times last year on the European Tour and is No. 12 in the world.

Ben Martin and Ken Duke were at 68. Of the 78 players who started in the morning, only 23 players broke par.

Phil Mickelson was among those playing in the afternoon.

Johnson started well enough to act as though nothing has happened since he last played March 26 at the Dell Technologies Match Play, his third straight victory, which strengthened his hold at No. 1 in the world.

He was rarely in trouble, made only one putt longer than 10 feet and still shot 70. It was a reasonable start in resuming his quest for a fourth straight PGA Tour victory, which would be the longest streak since Tiger Woods won five in a row at the end of the 2007 season and the start of 2008.

“I played a lot better than my score,” Johnson said.

He didn't miss a green until a gust knocked down his tee shot on the par-three second hole (his 11th of the round) and sent it down a slope short of the green. He chipped weakly up the hill to 12 feet and made his first bogey. He closed out his round by pulling a drive on the par-four ninth hole, punching under tree limbs to short of the green and again pitching it short. He started walking as soon as he hit his 10-foot par putt, knowing it was off to the right.

“All in all, I'm very pleased with the day,” Johnson said.

Ko, Jutanugarn sisters advance in match play

Lydia Ko beat home favorite Ana Menendez, and the Jutanugarn sisters set up a second-round showdown in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico City.

The top-ranked Ko edged Menendez 3 and 2 on Thursday at Club de Golf Mexico in the event that switched from stroke to match play and from November to May.

Third-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn will face older sister Moriya in the second round. Ariya beat Amy Anderson 5 and 4, and Moriya topped Alena Sharp 2 and 1. Ko will face Jennifer Song, a 3-and-2 winner over Mi Hyang Li.

The event is the LPGA Tour's first match-play tournament since 2012.