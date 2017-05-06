Golf roundup: Patrick Reed claims third-round lead at Wells Fargo Championship

Patrick Reed birdied his final two holes for a five-under-par 67 to surge into the lead Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship, but not by much.

With one round remaining at Eagle Point in Wilmington, N.C., the tournament remains wide open, even for Dustin Johnson.

Reed stuffed a short iron into 4 feet on No. 17 and reached the 580-yard 18th hole in two for a two-putt birdie, giving him a one-shot lead over Alex Noren of Sweden.

Noren missed a five-foot birdie putt on the last hole that would have tied Reed at eight-under 208.

Seventeen players were within four shots of the lead. That includes Phil Mickelson (69) and Johnson, who had a 67 despite missing a half-dozen chances from inside 15 feet on pure greens.

Wie advances to match play semifinals

Michelle Wie rallied to beat Angel Yin in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play to join Ariya Jutanugarn, Sei Young Kim and Mi Jung Hur in the semifinals in Mexico City.

Four down after 11 holes at Club de Golf Mexico, Wie twice rallied to tie the long-hitting Yin and won with a birdie on the par-5 20th hole.

Wie set up a match against Kim, a 5-and-4 winner over Karine Icher in the event that switched from stroke to match play and moved from November.

Wie is winless since the 2014 U.S. Women's Open. She won the then-Lorena Ochoa Invitational in stroke play in 2009 in Guadalajara for her first tour title.

The third-ranked Jutanugarn lost a 3-up lead to Cristie Kerr before finishing off the 39-year-old American with a par on the 19th hole. Kerr won three weeks ago in Hawaii and lost to Haru Nomura last week on the sixth hole of a playoff in Texas.

Hur had two 1-up victories, knocking off top-ranked Lydia Ko in the round of 16 in the morning and edging Shanshan Feng 1 up in the afternoon.

Daly takes PGA Champions lead

John Daly shot a bogey-free seven-under 65 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Kenny Perry in the PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands in Texas.

The 51-year-old Daly is trying to win for the first time on the senior tour — and for the first time since the PGA Tour's 2004 Buick Invitational. He birdied five of the first seven holes on the back nine and closed with two pars to reach 11-under 133.

Perry eagled the par-five first hole in a 65.

Jerry Smith was another stroke behind after a 66. Tommy Armour III was at eight under after a 67, and Miguel Angel Jimenez followed at seven under after a 66. Fred Couples (68) topped the group at six under.