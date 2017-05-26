Golf roundup: Danny Lee surges into four-way tie at Colonial with a 64

Danny Lee birdied the last hole for a six-under-par 64 and a share of the second-round lead Friday in the Colonial with Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and Scott Piercy.

Kisner also had a birdie on his final hole, the ninth, for a second straight 67. Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open champion, and Piercy each shot 66 to join the group at six-under 134.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia (66) and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm (69), who played in the same group, were at five under along with England's Paul Casey (66) and Sean O'Hair (68).

Defending Colonial champion Jordan Spieth (68) recovered from a bad start to avoid the danger of missing the cut for the third consecutive event and second week in a row in a hometown event for the Dallas native. He was five under over his final 13 holes to finish at two under.

Singh leads Senior PGA Championship by one stroke

Vijay Singh shot a four-under 68 for a one-shot lead at the Senior PGA Championship amid wind so strong in Sterling, Va., that play was temporarily.

Singh's two-day total of 10-under 134 was one shot better than Billy Andrade, who also shot 68 at Trump National.

The wind delay lasted 41 minutes and prevented the afternoon starters from finishing their second rounds. Among them was Bernhard Langer, who made two straight birdies to pull within two shots of Singh at the turn.

The 54-year-old Singh still plays primarily on the PGA Tour and is making his first start in the Senior PGA. The long-hitting Fijian is seven under on the par-five holes. With wind exceeding 30 mph, Singh was nine shots better than the field average of 77.

Park has two-shot lead at LPGA Volvik event

Sung Hyun Park shot a seven-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The South Korean player enters the weekend at 12 under, with Minjee Lee (66) and Suzann Pettersen (67) tied for second. Lizette Salas was the only other player to shoot a 65 on Friday at Travis Pointe Country Club. She is at nine under.

First-round leaders Stacy Lewis and Wei-Ling Hsu shot a 72 and trail Park by five strokes. Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn (66) rebounded from a tough first round but still trails the leader by six.

Three-way tie for lead at BMW PGA Championship

Belgian Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters, Italy's Francesco Molinari, and Scotland's Scott Jamieson shared the halfway lead in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Virginia Water, England. The trio sit on seven-under overall, one shot ahead of German golfer Max Kieffer.

Pieters, who tied for fourth at the Masters in his last tournament last month, recorded a round of three-under 69 to set the target for the late starters. Molinari dropped two shots on the opening nine but roared back into contention with three birdies in the closing six holes, including at 17 and 18, for a 70. Jamieson dropped three shots in his first three holes to fall five off the lead, but a run of six birdies in seven holes around the turn saw him surge back up the leaderboard. He carded 70, too.

Henrik Stenson (71) and Lee Westwood (69) were two shots behind the leaders, along with Branden Grace (71) and former champion Byeong-hun An (69).