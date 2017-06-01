Golf roundup: Jordan Spieth in early contention at the Memorial

Jason Dufner putted for birdie on every hole until the last one and shared the lead at seven-under-par 65 with David Lingmerth at the Memorial while Jordan Spieth wasted no time getting into the mix.

One week after he finished a shot behind at the Colonial, Spieth closed with a flourish of birdies at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, and was among those at 66.

Dufner hit every green in regulation until his seven-iron to the 18th came up short and went into a bunker. He blasted out 12 feet past the hole and missed the par putt.

Lingmerth, who picked up his first PGA Tour victory at the Memorial two years ago, also bogeyed his last hole.

Dustin Johnson was on the other end of the spectrum. He didn't make a birdie and shot 78.

Two share lead at Nordea Masters

Renato Paratore of Italy shared the lead with England's Max Orrin after the opening round of the Nordea Masters in Malmo, Sweden.

Paratore shot a five-under 68 on the Barseback Golf and Country Club course, while Orrin had to cope with windy conditions on the back nine to match the Italian's round.

Welshmen Jamie Donaldson and Bradley Dredge were at four under, one shot clear of a trio comprising Frenchman Benjamin Hebert, England's Eddie Pepperell and China's Li Haotong.

Local favorites Henrik Stenson and Alex Noren made poor starts, carding 73 and a two-over 75 respectively.