Golf roundup: Jason Dufner opens five-stroke lead at the Memorial

Jason Dufner holed out from 176 yards on the 18th hole for an eagle, and then added three more birdies on the front nine at Muirfield Village for another seven-under-par 65, giving him the 36-hole scoring record at the Memorial and a five-shot lead going into the weekend.

He was at 14-under 130, one shot better than the record previously held by Rickie Fowler (2010) and Scott Hoch (1987). Neither wound up winning the tournament.

Daniel Summerhays made bogey on his last hole and shot 69 to finish five shots behind Dufner. Fowler (66) was another shot behind.

Jordan Spieth was one shot out of the lead after the opening round. He already was eight shots back when he teed off, and all he managed was a 72. Spieth and Justin Thomas (71) were tied for fourth and eight shots behind.

“Duf is obviously in full control of the ball tee to green, and you've got to be making some putts, too,” Spieth said. “He had two fantastic days. He's a major champion and a multiple PGA Tour winner, he's going to be a tough guy to chase down. But again, playing with the lead on this golf course I imagine is going to be difficult.”

Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, won't have to chase him. Coming off a 78 — and his first round without a birdie in nearly four years — Johnson couldn't get anything going and shot 74 to miss the cut by five shots.

“I hate missing cuts,” Johnson said.

At least he had time on his side. Johnson was headed up to Wisconsin for the weekend to see Erin Hills for the first time. His fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, is expecting their second child next week before he returns for his title defense in the U.S. Open.

Zach Johnson dug deep to make the cut on the number with four birdies on his last five holes. So did Tony Finau, who birdied his last three. They all have a long way to go to get to Dufner.

The shot that got the most attention was Dufner's six-iron that he holed on No. 18 for his eagle. With a back left pin, the shot fit what he was trying to do, and he said the bonus was that it found the bottom of the cup.

The key to his great play was his putting, something Dufner rarely says. When asked about it at Kapalua to start the year, Dufner said: “I've been putting bad for 17 years. It's tough to change.”

Fowler started the tournament with a triple bogey on his second hole and he was three over through four holes when he turned it around Thursday for a 70. He was back out Friday morning and shot 66 and walked off the course the closest player to Dufner, even if it wasn't very close.

Nordqvist opens LPGA Classic with a 64

Anna Nordqvist knows how to get around Stockton Seaview in Galloway Township, N.J. — and likes the view from atop the ShopRite LPGA Classic leaderboard.

The two-time defending champion shot a seven-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the first-round of the 54-hole event near Atlantic City. She's trying to join fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam as the only three-time winner.

Moriya Jutanugarn, Jeong Eun Lee, Jenny Shin and Jennifer Song were tied for second, and Paula Creamer, Pornanong Phatlum and In-Kyung Kim followed at 66. Lydia Ko is skipping the event and will lose her No. 1 ranking to No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn, also taking the week off, or No. 3 So Yeon Ryu.

Ryu had four straight bogeys in a 74 that left her tied for 98th — and in danger of missing the cut. She needs to finish solo third or better to take the top spot.

Donaldson ahead by two shots at Nordea Masters

Wales' Jamie Donaldson shot his second consecutive four-under 69 to take a two-stroke lead in the Nordea Masters.

The three-time European Tour winner had five birdies and a bogey at Barseback in Malmo, Sweden.

Italy's Renato Paratore (72) was second, and France's Benjamin Hebert (71) and Englishmen Graeme Storm (68) and Max Orrin (73) followed at five under. Swedish star Henrik Stenson was tied for 25th at one under after a 72.