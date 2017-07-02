Golf roundup: Danielle Kang wins Women's PGA Championship for her first LPGA Tour title

Danielle Kang birdied the final hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, a major no less, by edging defending champion Brooke Henderson.

Kang bogeyed the tricky par-three 17th while Henderson closed with two birdies to move into a tie for the lead, coming up just short on a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-five 18th. But Kang responded with two solid shots to get to the green in two at No. 18, and then two-putted for the victory.

It was another great finish for the LPGA Tour's second major of the season. The 19-year-old Henderson beat Lydia Ko in a playoff last year at Sahalee in Washington.

The 24-year-old Kang closed with a four-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271 at Illinois’ Olympia Fields.

Henderson had a 66 while overnight co-leader Chella Choi shot a 71 to finish third at 10 under.

Perry earns second U.S. Senior Open title

Kenny Perry claimed his second U.S. Senior Open, pulling away from Kirk Triplett at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Mass., to finish at 16 under and win by two strokes.

The 56-year-old Perry closed with a shot two-under 68 for a record score of 264. Perry also won the event in 2013 in Omaha, Nebraska. It is his fourth major victory on the senior tour.

Perry started the day one stroke behind Triplett but five ahead of the next-closest contender, Brandt Jobe. Triplett, who tied the tournament record with a 62 in the opening round, had five bogeys Sunday and shot 71.

Jobe had a 70 to finish seven strokes back. Tom Lehman and Fred Couples each shot 69 to tie for fourth at eight under.

Fleetwood wins French Open

Tommy Fleetwood shot a faultless five-under 66 to win the French Open by one shot over Peter Uihlein of the United States. The Englishman had five birdies and no bogeys to finish at 12 under while Uihlein just failed to force a playoff after making a late charge.

The 26-year-old Fleetwood has been in good form recently, finishing fourth at the U.S. Open last month. This was his third European Tour win and second of this year, after clinching the prestigious Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January ahead of Dustin Johnson and Pablo Larrazabal. The victory moved Fleetwood to the top of the Race to Dubai rankings.

Uihlein, the overnight co-leader, was seeking his second career win and posted a three-under 68. The American made a rough start, with bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5 at the Club National in Guyancourt. But he then recovered superbly, sinking four birdies from Nos. 11 to 17 to give himself a chance of catching Fleetwood. Ultimately, Uihlein fell short, managing only par on the 18th.

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark had eight birdies during a six-under 65, while Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera shot 66 as both charged up the leaderboard to finish in a tie for third with Sweden's Alexander Bjork (71) at eight under. Bjork, the overnight co-leader with Uihlein, could only manage par on the day, with three bogeys canceling out his three birdies.

Thomas Pieters of Belgium and Englishman Andy Sullivan — one shot back from the co-leaders overnight along with Fleetwood — had a bad day with three-over 74s.