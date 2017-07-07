Golf roundup: Sebastian Munoz has three-shot lead at Greenbrier Classic

PGA Tour rookie Sebastian Munoz has found a comfortable routine at the Greenbrier Classic — go play golf, then watch a movie at night.

After catching “Ferris Bueller's Day Off” following an opening-round 61, Munoz kept it going Friday, shooting a three-under-par 67 for a three-stroke lead over Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford heading into the weekend on the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

On Friday night, his plans were the same.

“I'm here with one of my best buddies, so we're just going to hang out and watch a movie and be ready for tomorrow,” Munoz said.

Munoz has been in this situation before. At the St. Jude Classic last month, Munoz was tied for the lead through 36 holed, but he played the final two rounds in 11 over and finished tied for 60th.

“I feel like Memphis taught me that maybe I was caring too much, trying to hit too many perfect shots all the time,” Munoz said. “(I'll) just take those past experiences and use them this week.”

The 24-year-old Colombian played his college golf at North Texas and said he got a wake-up call when his coach threatened to take away his scholarship for his senior year. Then, former college teammate Carlos Ortiz won three times in his first season on the Web.com Tour in 2014.

Starting his second round on the back nine, Munoz birdied four of his first seven holes, making three putts of over 20 feet. After two bogeys on the front nine, he made a 13-footer for birdie from the fringe on the par-four seventh. He was at 12-under 128.

No first-round leader has won at Old White TPC since the tournament debuted in 2010. Munoz's closest challengers all have victories on tour.

Swafford, who hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation Friday, won the CareerBuilder Challenge in January and has two other top-10 finishes this season.

Martin, who won in Las Vegas in 2014, is coming off his first top 10 finish of the year last week at the Quicken Loans National. Martin shot 67 and Swafford had a 66. Both were at nine under.

Davis Love III, seeking to become the oldest-ever winner on the PGA Tour, followed up his first-round 63 with a 69. He was at eight under, along with defending champion Danny Lee (68) and Russell Henley (64).

McIlroy misses cut at Irish Open

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the Irish Open for the fourth time in five years, leading the four-time major winner to express concerns about parts of his game ahead of the British Open.

McIlroy shot one-over 73 in his second round over the links at Portstewart and was one over for the tournament, which he is hosting to benefit his foundation. He was four strokes below the cut mark and 14 strokes off the joint leaders, Benjamin Hebert and Daniel Im.

“My short game is not sharp enough and I'm making silly mistakes,” said McIlroy, who refused to blame his performance on the fact he was busy at the start of the week because he was hosting the event. “I'm not being very proficient with my scoring and making it difficult for myself.”

McIlroy also missed the cut at the U.S. Open last month and hasn't had a victory so far in 2017, during which he has had two spells out because of a rib injury. He will play one more event — the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links next week — before the British Open, which starts on July 20 at Royal Birkdale.

Jon Rahm, playing in the same group as McIlroy, shot 67 to be alone in third place, a stroke off the lead held by the pair that also topped the leaderboard after the first round. Hebert and Im both shot 67 in their second rounds. The No.2-ranked Hideki Matsuyama shot 68 and was five shots back.