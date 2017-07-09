Golf roundup: Xander Schauffele birdies final hole to win Greenbrier Classic for first victory

Rookie Xander Schauffele made a three-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., by a stroke over Robert Streb for his first PGA Tour victory.

Schauffele closed with a three-under-par 67 and finished at 14-under 266 to cap a daylong duel with Streb and third-round leader Sebastian Munoz.

Streb shot 69. Munoz had a 72 to tie for third with Jamie Lovemark at 12 under. Lovemark shot 69.

After Schauffele's birdie, Streb found the left fringe on the 161-yard 18th and his chip that would have forced a playoff came up short. Munoz needed to ace the 18th to tie it, but settled for par.

At age 53, Davis Love III fell short in his bid to become the oldest winner in tour history. He shot 75 and tied for 29th at five under.

Kirk claims LPGA Tour victory

Katherine Kirk won the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on Sunday, matching Ashleigh Buhai with a birdie on the final hole for a one-stroke victory.

Four strokes ahead of Buhai entering the round, Kirk made a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-four 18th for a two-under 70. She finished at 22-under 266 in the first year event at Thornberry Creek in Oneida, Wis — the Oneida Nation-owned resort near Green Bay.

The 35-year-old Australian won her third LPGA Tour title and first in 152 starts since the 2010 Navistar LPGA Classic. She also won the 2008 Canadian Women's Open. Kirk earned $300,000 and secured a spot next week in the U.S. Women's Open.

Buhai, from South Africa, shot a 67. South Korea's Sei Young Kim was third at 20 under after a 63. Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum had a 62 — the best round of the week — to finish fourth at 19 under.

Rahm wins easily at Irish Open

Jon Rahm enhanced his burgeoning reputation by winning the Irish Open by six strokes and a record tournament score, shooting a seven-under 65 in a final round marked by two eagles and rules controversy.

The 22-year-old Rahm, one of the hottest young players in world golf, holed out from 150 yards for eagle on No. 4 and strung together four straight birdies from No. 7 to turn what was promising to be a tight final day into a procession at Portstewart Golf Club.

The 11th-ranked Spaniard added a second eagle with a long putt on the par-five 14th to put more distance to his chasers, led by David Drysdale following his course-record 63 early Sunday.

Rahm finished on 24-under 264 overall — breaking the record to par by three shots — for a second victory of 2017, and in little over a year as a professional.

He avoided being handed a two-shot penalty for replacing his ball incorrectly on the sixth green, following emails and calls from TV viewers. Andy McPhee, chief referee of the European Tour, said Rahm made a “reasonable judgment” after having moved his marker one putter length to the side to get it off the line of playing partner Daniel Im.

Richie Ramsay (65) and Matthew Southgate (66) were tied for second on 18 under, with Drysdale tied for fourth alongside Justin Rose, Ryan Fox and overnight joint-leader Im. Ramsay, Fox and Drysdale qualified for the British Open at Royal Birkdale, which starts July 20, courtesy of their top-10 finishes.