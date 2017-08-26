Golf roundup: Jordan Spieth surges into lead at the Northern Trust

Jordan Spieth put together another back nine filled with birdies and built a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Northern Trust.

Spieth seized control with three straight birdies starting on the 14th hole at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y. He shot 31 on the back nine for a six-under-par 64 to match the low round of the tournament. Spieth has never lost on the PGA Tour when leading by two shots or more going into the final round.

Dustin Johnson holed a four-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a three-under 67 to cut into the deficit Saturday and get into the final pairing.

Spieth shot a 30 on the back nine on Friday. The 24-year-old Texan will be going for his fourth victory this year.

Henderson’s 63 puts her into contention in Canada

Brooke Henderson made a big move Saturday in the Canadian Pacific Women's Open to the delight of her many home fans.

The 19-year-old major champion from nearby Smiths Falls shot an eight-under 63 to get into contention at Ottawa Hunt, finishing before the most of the other leaders even teed off.

A day after birdieing the par-five 18th to make the weekend cut on the number, Henderson had eight birdies in her bogey-free round to reach seven under — leaving her three strokes behind third-round leaders Nicole Broch Larsen and Mo Martin.

Larsen, an LPGA Tour rookie from Denmark, birdied two of the last three holes for a 66. Martin birdied the final two holes for a 67. The American won the 2014 Women's British Open for her lone tour title.

Second-round leader In Gee Chun was a stroke back after a 70. Cristie Kerr (68) and Mirim Lee (66) were at eight under.

Daly turns back the clock in Denmark

John Daly rolled back the years with a six-under 65 on a day of low scoring at the Made in Denmark tournament to sit three shots off the lead after the third round on Saturday.

The two-time major winner birdied four of his first eight holes, and slipped up only on the 16th, where his putt up the hill rolled back to his feet.

Daly was in a tie for third in a group of four, including Gregory Havret (65), and Englishmen Chris Paisley (65) and Robert Rock (66) at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Another English golfer, David Horsey, led the field by two shots after the low round of the day, 64.

Horsey hit every green in regulation and moved into the lead from the 15th. After an approach within eight feet of the 17th hole gave him another birdie and a two-shot lead, Horsey was at 14 under overall.

He won the Made in Denmark in 2015, and seeks a fifth European Tour title. Two shots back was Julian Suri of the United States.