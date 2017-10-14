Golf roundup: Pat Perez shoots a 64 to open four-shot lead at CIMB Classic

Pat Perez turned in an eight-under-par 64 at the third round of the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic to open up a four-shot lead over closest rival Xander Schauffele.

The American, who led by a single stroke coming into Saturday, turned on the style on the back nine with six birdies, giving him nine for the day against just one bogey. After three rounds, Perez is on 21-under 195.

“These guys are so good and you can make so many birdies out there so fast and I know that,” said Perez. “So if I can get another six (birdies) tomorrow, I might be tough to catch.”

Schauffele remained within sight of his compatriot after a five-under 67 — including an eagle on the 10th — while South Korea's Sung Kanghoon is a further shot away after a 7-under 65.

Defending champion Justin Thomas' chances appear over after he finished the day tied 24th at 6 under, despite posting his best round with a 69.

The American had a double bogey on the par-five fifth hole but recovered with a flurry of birdies and an eagle on No. 16.

Clear skies at TPC Kuala Lumpur brought out the best from Whee Kim with a hole-in-one on the 199-yard, par-3 15th. The South Korean won a BMW hybrid vehicle. “(I) landed perfect and thought `Oh made it, it's going to go in,“’ Kim said.

Jin Young Ko out front at LPGA tournament

Jin Young Ko fired a bogey-free six-under 66 to take a two-shot lead after the third round of the KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon, South Korea.

The South Korean carded six birdies on the Ocean Course, including two in her last three holes, to post a 15-under total of 201. Compatriots Sung Hyun Park and In Gee Chun both shot 68 and are tied for second at 13-under 203.

Park has a mathematical chance of taking over at the top of the Rolex Rankings with a win on Sunday.

Lizette Salas of the United States offset a lone bogey with five birdies for a 68 and was in sole possession of fourth place. Brooke Henderson moved into contention with a bogey-free 68 and is tied for eighth, five strokes off the lead.

Three-way tie atop Champions event

Phillip Price, Colin Montgomerie and Jerry Kelly shared the second-round lead at 8-under 136 on Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.

Price and Montgomerie shot 67s at Prestonwood Country Club in the 50-and-over tour's regular-season finale. Kelly birdied four of his last six holes to shoot 68 and join them atop the leaderboard.

Five players are a stroke back: Tom Byrum, Vijay Singh, Doug Garwood, Corey Pavin and Glen Day. Byrum shot a 66 while the rest had 68s.

Both Price and Montgomerie seem to be in good shape in the chase for the tour's playoffs, with Montgomerie entering in seventh place in the Charles Schwab Cup standings and Price at No. 33. The top 72 will advance to the playoff opener next week in Richmond, Va.

Wallace seeks wire-to-wire win in Italy

Matt Wallace held a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Italian Open as the Englishman seeks a wire-to-wire victory.

Defending champion and home favorite Francesco Molinari stood two strokes back along with Tyrrell Hatton, last week's winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

George Coetzee of South Africa was tied for fourth with Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand after producing two eagles. Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood climbed up the leaderboard with a 63 to get into a tie for sixth, four strokes back.