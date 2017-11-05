Golf roundup: Patrick Cantlay wins in a playoff at Las Vegas for first PGA Tour victory

Patrick Cantlay won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Sunday in a playoff for the first victory in a PGA Tour career mostly derailed by a severe back injury.

The 25-year-old former UCLA star hit from behind a tree and got up-and-down for par from off the back of the 18th green to beat Alex Cejka and Whee Kim on the second extra hole.

Cantlay bogeyed the final two holes of regulation for a five-under-par 67 to get in at nine-under 275 at windy TPC Summerlin.

Cejka birdied the 18th with an 18-footer for 63 more than two hours before Cantlay and Whee — who bogeyed 18 for a 66 — finished the round. The three played the 456-yard, par-four closing hole twice in the playoff, matching bogeys the first time.

Cantlay broke through to win after a remarkable return last season from the back problems. Out of golf since 2013, he didn't miss a cut and made it to the Tour Championship while playing only 12 events. Part of that was due to an ankle injury that slowed him for two months.

Cantlay earned $1,224,000, a two-year PGA Tour exemption and a spot in the Masters.

Patton Kizzire (64), J.T. Poston (66) and Chesson Hadley (68) finished a stroke out of the playoff. Hadley bogeyed the 18th in the second-to-last group.

Beau Hossler, tied for the third-round lead with J.J. Spaun, had a 73 to drop into a tie for seventh at 7 under with Bryson DeChambeau (67) and Tom Hoge (69).

Spaun played the final four holes in five over for a 74. He bogeyed the 15th and closed with two double bogeys to drop into a tie for 10th at six under.

Feng successfully defends Japan Classic title

Defending champion Shanshan Feng of China fired a four-under 68 in the final round to win the LPGA Tour's Japan Classic by two strokes.

Feng recovered from two bogeys on the first three holes with six birdies to finish at 19-under 197, two shots ahead of Japan's Ai Suzuki, who also shot a 68.

Feng became the first golfer on the LPGA Tour to defend a title in 2017 and claimed her second victory of the year, having captured the LPGA Volvik Championship in May.

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist had a hole-in-one on the par-3 third hole and added five birdies against a lone bogey for a 66 to finish in third place at 15-under 201.

Lizette Salas was fourth after finishing with a 68.

Former World No. 1 Lydia Ko was among a group of seven golfers tied for fifth place after firing a 68 that included five birdies and a bogey on the final hole.

Rose rallies to win Turkish Airllines Open

Justin Rose birdied the final hole to win the Turkish Airlines Open by a shot for his second consecutive title on the European Tour, moving him close to fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in the Race to Dubai standings.

Rose shot a six-under 65 in the final round to finish on 18 under par overall to secure the win a week after taking the WGC-HSBC Champions title in Shanghai.

Nicolas Colsaerts had the chance to take Rose to a playoff but rolled his birdie putt on the 18th just left of the hole, moments after Rose had holed from a similar range.

Colsaerts (66) and Dylan Frittelli (64), who chipped in three times in four holes during his round, were tied for second. With two events — in South Africa and Dubai — left in the season, Rose is just behind Fleetwood in the race to be Europe's No. 1 player.