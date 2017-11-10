Golf roundup: Patrick Rodgers in lead at storm-delayed OHL Classic

Patrick Rodgers made four consecutive birdies to take the lead before it was too dark to continue at the storm-delayed OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

Rodgers was at 11 under with three holes remaining in the second round at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. He was one shot ahead of Rickie Fowler, who also had three holes remaining, and Patton Kizzire, who posted a 70 for the clubhouse lead at 10-under 132.

Rodgers, who was at seven under for his round when play was suspended, is one of the few players from the high school class of 2011 who is still trying to win on the PGA Tour.

Others from that class include Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Xander Schauffele.

The second round was to resume Saturday morning.

Feng has one-shot lead at Blue Bay

Shanshan Feng carded a one-over 73 Friday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan, China.

Feng, who won last week in Japan, had an up-and-down day with three birdies and four bogeys to leave herself at seven-under 209 overall. Feng is looking to become the first back-to-back winner of 2017.

“Given that today was actually very, very windy, I really held up ground, especially with my approach shots to the greens,” Feng said.

Second-round leader Ashleigh Buhai (76) dropped to third place, two strokes behind Feng. Moriya Jutanugarn (68) hit seven birdies to move up six places into second at six under.

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park and Na Yeon Choi (both 68) moved up from 20th place into a tie for fourth.

Three-way tie at Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Defending champion Paul Goydos and major winners Vijay Singh and Lee Janzen shot seven-under 64 to share the first-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Bernhard Langer, trying to sweep the PGA Tour Champions' three playoff events and win the Charles Schwab Cup season points title for the fourth straight year and fifth overall, was tied for 28th at even-par 71 at tree-lined Phoenix Country Club. The points leader is one of five players who needs only to win the season-ending tournament to top the yearlong points competition.

The 60-year-old Langer opened the playoffs with victories in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, and took the PowerShares QQQ Championship two weeks ago in Thousand Oaks, California.

Jerry Smith and Glen Day were a stroke back at 65, and Corey Pavin, David Toms and Joe Durant shot 66. Fred Couples, Colin Montgomerie and John Daly were at 69.

Dubuisson has two-stroke lead at Nedbank Challenge

Victor Dubuisson came through a day of strong winds and thunderstorms at Sun City, South Africa, to hold a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday.

Dubuisson bogeyed No. 18 after a rain delay to cut his advantage to just two shots, but he handled the tricky weather best in northern South Africa to hold the halfway advantage at six under. The slip up on No. 18 was one of just two bogeys for the Frenchman, who also collected four birdies in his two-under 70.

Many of the field struggled in the conditions, with Darren Fichardt’s 69 the best score of the day. He is tied for second with two-time Nedbank Challenge winner Lee Westwood (70) at four under.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood had a two-over-par 74 and is in a tie for 37th, leaving him with an uphill task to challenge for the victory which would seal the European Tour season title.

Ross Fisher, sixth on the Race to Dubai standings and still with hopes of chasing down Fleetwood, is in contention in South Africa, tied for fourth and three off the lead after a 71. Also tied for fourth at three under are Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Jamieson and Nedbank defending champion Alex Noren. Major winners Martin Kaymer and Charl Schwartzel are also on the leaderboard at 2 under, with Kaymer, the 2012 champion in Sun City, moving up 31 places after his 69.