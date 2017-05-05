Ryan Doherty and John Hyden notch second-round upset at Huntingon Beach Open

Ryan Doherty and John Hyden upset second-seeded Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson in the second round of the Huntington Beach Open on Friday.

The seventh-seeded team of Doherty and Hyden notched a 21-17, 21-18 victory in 40 minutes to advance to the third round against third-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, who also picked up a pair of wins without dropping a game.

In the women’s main draw, sixth-seeded Betsi Flint and Kelley Larsen escaped with a three-set victory in the opening round before upending third-seeded Angela Bensend and Geena Urango, 21-15, 21-14.

Flint and Larsen needed 56 minutes in the first round to advance past Karolina Marciniak and Kendra VanZwieten, 20-22, 21-19, 15-13.

The top-seeded men’s team of Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb advanced to the third round with a 19-21, 21-17, 15-12 victory in 72 minutes over Mark Burik and Avery Drost.

Crabb and Gibb will play fifth-seeded Billy Allen and Stafford Slick, who also needed more than an hour of court time to defeat fourth-seeded Trevor Crabb and Sean Rosenthal, 21-17, 19-21, 15-13, in the second round.

The top-seeded women’s team of Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar advanced to the third round without dropping game. They defeated Caitlyn Ledoux and Heather McGuire, 22-20, 22-20, in a second-round match. Day and Hochevar will face fourth-seeded Lane Carico and Lauren Fendrick in the third round.

Second-seeded Whitney Pavlik and April Ross will play Flint and Larsen in the third round. Pavlik and Ross did not drop a game Friday, dispatching seventh-seeded Jen Fopma and Kelly Reeves, 21-14, 21-14, in the second round.

The tournament continues with elimination matches at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the final match of the day set for 4:50 p.m.

The Huntington Beach Open concludes Sunday with semifinals in the morning and the championship matches in the afternoon.