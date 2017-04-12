Cleveland Indians under pressure from MLB commissioner 'to transition away' from Chief Wahoo logo

Commissioner Rob Manfred has started pressuring the Cleveland Indians “to transition away from the Chief Wahoo logo,” a spokesman for Major League Baseball has told the New York Times.
In an article published Wednesday, MLB spokesman Pat Courtney said Manfred has been involved in continuing discussions with the Indians about the controversial caricature — with his red face and giant smile — that has represented the team in one form or another since 1946.
“We have specific steps in an identified process and are making progress,’’ Courtney said of the commissioner’s desired transition process. “We are confident that a positive resolution will be reached that will be good for the game and the club.’’
Chief Wahoo is beloved by many Indians fans but is considered to be offensive to Native Americans by many other people.
Last fall, an Ontario judge dismissed an attempt by an officer of the Order of Canada to ban the Indians from using their name and logo during the American League Championship Series in Toronto against the Blue Jays. The incident started a dialogue about the topic between the league and team.
Bob DiBiasio, the Indians’ senior vice president for public affairs, told the New York Times that the talks between Manfred and Paul Dolan, the team’s chairman and chief executive, have been productive. But with the 2017 season underway, DiBiasio said, the organization would prefer to concentrate on its attempt to advance to a second straight World Series for now.
“Our primary focus right now is on the team,’’ he said.
