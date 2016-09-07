Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame will be based in Anaheim

The new Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame will be housed at the American Sports Centers in Anaheim, it was announced Wednesday.

An induction ceremony for the initial class of 25 charter members will be held on May 7.

Among the 42 finalists are 13 former players from UCLA, led by Karch Kiraly, and nine former players from USC, led by Steve Timmons.

There are also coaches Al Scates (UCLA), Marv Dunphy (Pepperdine) and Andy Banachowski (UCLA), among others.

Among the female nominees are Misty May-Treanor, a former NCAA player of the year from Long Beach State, and Olympian Paula Weishoff.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: @latsondheimer