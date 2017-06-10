Nine-car crash delays IndyCar Series race in Texas; no injuries reported

The IndyCar race at Texas has been red-flagged after 154 laps to clean up after an accident involving nine cars in the third and fourth turns.

James Hinchcliffe got loose after making contact with Tony Kanaan, who appeared to move up the track into him. That put Hinchcliffe in the middle of three-wide and he made contact with his with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate Mikhail Aleshin.

That set up a spark-spraying chain reaction that took out both Dale Coyne Racing drivers, Tristan Vautier and Ed Jones, and sent driver-owner Ed Carpenter and his teammate JR Hildenbrand to the garage. Carlos Munoz and Ryan-Hunter Reay were also knocked out of the race.

Hinchcliffe and Carpenter put the blame on Kanaan, who was lined up to resume the race when Dale Coyne went up the No. 10 car, leaned into the cockpit and said something.

All drivers involved in the crash were evaluated and released from the infield care center.

There were 22 cars who started the race, and 11 were lined up on pit road waiting the resumption of the race at the repaved and reconfigured 1 1/2-mile track.

Polesitter Charlie Kimball and Alexander Rossi were already out of the race before that.