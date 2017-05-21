Alexander Zverev upsets Novak Djokovic to win Italian Open title

Alexander Zverev signaled his anticipated arrival among the tennis elite by defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 Sunday to win the Italian Open.

The 20-year-old Zverev became the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 event since Djokovic won in Miami a decade ago at 19.

Zverev broke in the very first game and was never really challenged by Djokovic, who appeared drained after having to win two matches Saturday to reach the final.

The title will move Zverev up to a career-high No. 10 in the rankings Monday and place him among the contenders for the French Open, the year's second Grand Slam that begins next Sunday.

Earlier, Elina Svitolina surged to No. 1 in the season-long rankings race by beating Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the women's final.

It was a tour-best fourth title this year for Svitolina and the most prestigious trophy of her career so far. The 22-year-old Ukrainian also leads the tour with 31 match wins this season, putting her among the favorites for the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

“Every day I'm just trying to work on my mental part, my physical, my tennis,” Svitolina said. “Everything just came together and I'm very happy that it's happened in such a big tournament.”