Jay Cutler as a color commentator? Twitter users have plenty to say about the quarterback's new gig

Jay Cutler is considered to be an underachiever in the NFL. A first-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2006, he made just one playoff appearance in his 11 seasons.
His toughness and commitment have been questioned by some people, particularly after he left the 2010 NFC championship game with a knee injury and appeared to be disengaged while on the sideline.
Released by the Chicago Bears this off-season, Cutler is stepping away from the football field and into the broadcast booth as a color commentator for NFL broadcasts on Fox.
Some of the Cutler doubters expressed similar feelings toward his upcoming broadcasting career.
Others are willing to give him a chance.
Cutler sounded more than articulate in discussing his career change with ESPN's Jeff Darlington.
"I don't know if retirement is the right word; I don't feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL," Cutler said. "You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what's required to keep going. I'm in between those situations at this point in my life."
He even threw in a Henry Rollins reference. Hopefully it’s a preview of what’s to come on Fox football broadcasts this fall.
"I recently read a quote that struck a chord with me at the time,” Cutler said. “It was attributed to Henry Rollins (but with the Internet these days, you can never be too sure). 'I did that, I gave everything I had to give to that. Now, if I returned to that it would be repetition -- it might be fun repetition, but it wouldn't be meaningful repetition.' "
