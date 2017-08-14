Watch LaVar Ball lose to Ice Cube in a four-point shootout at Staples Center

LaVar Ball said he could make the BIG3 league’s four-point shot with his eyes closed.

Maybe that was his problem Sunday during a BIG3 event at Staples Center.

Ball made just one of those 30-foot shots during a shootout against BIG3 founder Ice Cube, while the rapper made two during the side-by-side competition to claim victory over the world’s most notorious basketball dad.

Once a scoring-challenged college basketball player, Ball has made headlines by boasting that he could have beaten Michael Jordan in a one-on-one basketball game. Ice Cube challenged Ball to see who could make more four-point shots — a gimmick of the BIG3 — in a 90-second period when the touring league came to town this summer.

“Love what you’re doing, baby!” Ice Cube said while issuing the friendly challenge. He added that he’d buy Big Baller Brand basketball shoes ($495 each) for every member of Ball’s AAU basketball team.

Ball accepted the challenge last week with a recorded video message that was very LaVar Ball.

“Me and my crew gonna show you what we do,” said Ball, whose oldest son, Lonzo, was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers this summer. “I ain’t scared of you, man. You know I hit them shots with my eyes closed.”

In the end, though, Ball wasn’t able to live up to his boastful words. None of his shots went in — even though he crept up in front of the four-point zone for several of them — until the final 10 seconds of the challenge.

But, chances are, we haven’t heard the last from Ball about his skills. Can’t wait to hear what kind of spin he puts on this one.

CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. CAPTION Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii

ALSO

Stars fill Staples Center for a glimpse of Ice Cube's BIG3

Lonzo Ball's regular-season debut with Lakers will be Oct. 19 against Clippers

Sam Farmer: 'Oh my God, is that it?': For commissioner Roger Goodell and Chargers fans, a first look at the NFL's smallest stadium