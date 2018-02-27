LeBron James is no fan of college basketball: 'The NCAA is corrupt'

"I'm not a fan of the NCAA," James said Tuesday at the Cavaliers' shootout. "I love watching March Madness. I think that's incredible. I'm not a fan of how the kids don't benefit from none of this, so it's kind of a fine line and I've got a couple boys that could be headed in that direction, so there's going to be some decisions that we as a family have to make. But I know as the NBA, we have to figure out a way that we can shore up our farm league and if kids feel like they don't want to be a part of that NCAA program, then we have something here for them to be able to jump back on and not have to worry about going overseas all the time, I guess. ...