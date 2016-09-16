Letters: Fans say 'eeeww' after Rams' first game

Outcoached. Check

Outperformed. Check

Shut out. Check

Lost turnover battle. Yup

Heavily penalized? Naturally

Top player ejected? Certainly

LIfe lesson: Be careful what you wish for, Los Angeles!

Rich Rhea

Oceanside

Looks like the Rams left their hearts in San Francisco and their offense in St. Louis.

Mark Berglas

Huntington Beach

Can I go back to rooting for my old lousy home team (the Lions) now?

Henry Rosenfeld

Santa Monica

Jeff Fisher has given his players the "22-hour rule" which means they have 22 hours to ponder the recent loss and then drop it and move on. This sounds similar to the last time the Los Angeles Rams lost, so I guess you could call it the "22-year rule".

Michael Gray

Yorba Linda

If the Lambs had spent as much time preparing for the game as they did prepping for their pregame “demonstration,” maybe they wouldn’t have embarrassed themselves so badly.

Gene Miller

Huntington Beach

Colin Kaepernick kneels for the national anthem.

The Rams kneel for four quarters.

Dave Eng

Thousand Oaks

If you thought the Rams of Jeff Fisher made an ominous regular-season debut Monday night, they were absolutely scintillating in their covered-wagon, Chuck-Knox-era offensive approach compared to the fabulously amateurish work dispensed by their radio play-by-play announcer, one J.B. Long. In the second-largest media market in this country, you would think the Rams would have hired a first-rate announcer, not a second-rate one who sounds like he should be doing high school football games in Fresno County.

Doug Krikorian

Long Beach

After 23 consecutive years, there still is no professional football in Los Angeles.

Is it possible to revive the Carson stadium proposal for the Raiders and the Chargers?

Tom Lallas

Los Angeles

Dear L.A. Rams fans,

No take-backs.

Sincerely,

St. Louis Rams fans

David R. Stern

Los Angeles

Nobody’s perfect

In an abundance of caution, the Dodgers announced today that all their pitchers will be throwing underhanded to batters for the remainder of the season to preserve their delicate arms and fingers for the playoffs. Blisters are projected to be reduced by at least 75%. Nolan Ryan said, "It's about time. I can hardly lift my arm after throwing 100-mph fastballs for 25 years."

Robert Bubnovich

Irvine

Can you imagine going out to pull Drysdale, Gibson, Ryan or Clemens out of a game six outs short of perfection? You would need a bodyguard just to think about it.

You hear about the wimpification of the American male. To pull the guy because he might develop a blister?

The next time Dave Roberts gets such a idea he needs to crawl into his safe space until it passes!

Jay Smith

Highland Park

I love Dave Roberts. Loved him as a player, love him as the Dodgers manager. However, by not allowing Rich Hill to throw another 20 or so pitches, he stole a moment from baseball fans and baseball history.

Sandy Hazeltine

Camarillo

As to the overblown controversy over Dave Roberts’ removal of Rich Hill after seven perfect innings due to concern over reoccurring blister issues, let's get one thing clear: Dave Roberts’ obligation is to the ballclub's overall well-being and not to personal achievement. End of discussion.

Bud Chapman

Northridge

Dave Roberts’ decision to remove Rich Hill after he had pitched seven perfect innings was the correct strategic decision. The Dodgers are where they are because Roberts has the players thinking of themselves as members of a team, rather than as a group of individuals. To have let Hill continue, with his history of finger blisters, would have undermined this team ethic.

Michael Horstein

Los Angeles

So Dave Roberts tell us that he was concerned about Rich Hill and his finger, even though Hill contends his finger was fine.

One suspects when Hill signs with another contender that he'll give Roberts and Dodgers management the finger. They deserve it.

Kip Dellinger

Santa Monica

Too bad for Dave Roberts he isn't managing the Angels. If one of his pitchers had a no-hitter going, nobody would even know because their amateurish announcers wouldn't have told anyone for fear of jinxing it.

Bennett Beebe

Westwood

It tells you a lot about how bad Yasiel Puig's attitude was when his manager actually says after he successfully pinch-hits ,"For him to be ready when called upon off the bench and be anxious to help his team win, that's outstanding." Talk about lowering the bar .

Bert Bergen

La Cañada

There is one honor I very much hope to see the Dodgers bestow on Vin Scully at his last home game at Dodger Stadium.

Please retire jersey No. 67 in honor of his 67 years of service to the team, and place it along with the other former greats awarded the same honor on the stadium walls.

Don Baillie

Huntington Beach

A 1-1 tie

Congratulations to Jim Mora and Clay Helton for their impressive wins against unimpressive teams. With these wins you both bought yourself another week on the job.

Ryan Madden

Huntington Beach

