LSU doesn't want student-athletes to wear Tigers gear while protesting the Alton Sterling decision

LSU informed its student-athletes Wednesday that they are free to publicly express their opinions on the Department of Justice’s decision not to bring federal charges against white police officers who were involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, a black man, last year in Baton Rouge, La.
But an email sent to all 350-plus athletes representing the school also included a request for them not to wear or display anything LSU-related while expressing those opinions.
“If you choose to express your opinion on this issue, including on social media, we ask that you not wear LSU gear or use LSU branding,” the school’s senior associate athletics director, Miriam Segar, said in the email, according to the Advocate.
Also in the message, Segar reminded the student-athletes that the community was dealing with “very sensitive situation with heavy scrutiny from both local and national media. Remember that public comments on this topic may be their first and only impression of you.”
Segar also recommends that student-athletes avoid “potentially violent situations,” remain respectful to others and show caution when it comes to media coverage.
“We know this is a subject that many of you care deeply about and we respect and support your right to speak publicly and express your opinions,” Segar wrote.
