LSU doesn't want student-athletes to wear Tigers gear while protesting the Alton Sterling decision

LSU informed its student-athletes Wednesday that they are free to publicly express their opinions on the Department of Justice’s decision not to bring federal charges against white police officers who were involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, a black man, last year in Baton Rouge, La.

But an email sent to all 350-plus athletes representing the school also included a request for them not to wear or display anything LSU-related while expressing those opinions.

“If you choose to express your opinion on this issue, including on social media, we ask that you not wear LSU gear or use LSU branding,” the school’s senior associate athletics director, Miriam Segar, said in the email, according to the Advocate.

Also in the message, Segar reminded the student-athletes that the community was dealing with “very sensitive situation with heavy scrutiny from both local and national media. Remember that public comments on this topic may be their first and only impression of you.”

Segar also recommends that student-athletes avoid “potentially violent situations,” remain respectful to others and show caution when it comes to media coverage.

“We know this is a subject that many of you care deeply about and we respect and support your right to speak publicly and express your opinions,” Segar wrote.

Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii