LSU's tiger, Mike VI, won't appear at home games this year because of cancer

LSU's live tiger mascot, Mike VI, won't take the field during home football games this season because he has cancer.

In a news release Tuesday, the university said, “LSU has never forced Mike VI to attend the pre-game events; the decision to get into his trailer has always been left up to him. However, in light of Mike’s recent cancer diagnosis, no attempt will be made to load him into his trailer for the current season. Instead, he will be let out into his yard early in the morning so that Tiger fans can see him there all day. LSU understands that the tradition of having Mike on the field on game day is important; however, Mike’s health, safety and well-being are always our top priority.”

The tiger was treated for spindle cell sarcoma in June and reportedly has two years to live.