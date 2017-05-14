Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem to win Madrid Open title

Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem 7-6 (8), 6-4 on Sunday in the Madrid Open final to win his third straight title and continue his good form heading into the French Open.

Nadal withstood a tough challenge from the ninth-ranked Thiem, converting on his fourth match point to earn his 15th straight victory on clay and tie Novak Djokovic's record of 30 career titles in Masters 1000-level events.

The triumph at his home tournament gave Nadal his 72nd career title, and 52nd on clay.

It was Nadal's second straight win against the 23-year-old Austrian, coming two weeks after the Barcelona Open final, when the fifth-ranked Spaniard cruised to victory in straight sets. Nadal also won in Monte Carlo last month.