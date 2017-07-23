Manchester City FC hosts Manchester City Soccer Festival in East L.A.

Manchester City FC made a stop in East Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, hosting the Manchester City Soccer Festival. Hundreds of fans flocked to McDonnell Avenue to compete in skills competitions, win prizes and potentially catch a glimpse of their favorite Manchester City star.

Members of the Manchester City first team, including Sergio Aguero and Samir Nasri, competed against some of the finalists from the event’s skills challenge, much to the delight of the fans pressed against a chain-link fence.

Vincent Kompany, the Manchester City captain, said that he was impressed by the crowd, noting that when he came to Los Angeles for the inaugural edition of the International Champions Cup five years ago, many people knew little about the club.

“I’ve kind of been able to witness the progression because we came here five years ago for one of the first years in L.A. and it is just nice to see that you have created a genuine fan base over here with people who genuinely care about the club,” he said. “And if we can give something back at the same time, then you check all the boxes so it’s a good place to be for us.”

Kompany says that the players relish the opportunity to give back to communities because they understand the privilege they have as professional footballers.

“We’re in a privileged position and everyone understands it,” he said. “Most of us come from the street just like these kids over here and to be able to spend time like this and do something so simple and maybe leave lasting memories is something really you have an obligation to do.”

CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

tyler.blint-welsh@latimes.com

@tylergabriel_