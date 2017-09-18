Marshawn Lynch's wild sideline dance irks Jets, amuses everyone else (video)

Marshawn Lynch was overjoyed Sunday to be playing in front of his hometown crowd as a member of the Oakland Raiders, especially with the way the team was playing.

Need some proof? Check out the video of the veteran running back dancing on the sideline early in the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ 45-20 victory over the New York Jets.

A Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, Lynch came out of retirement this off-season for the chance to play for his hometown team before it eventually leaves Oakland for Las Vegas.

Lynch, who is typically very careful about what he says during interviews, was asked after the game about the joyous sideline celebration, which was also shown on the stadium’s giant video monitor.

"It felt good,” said Lynch, who also scored his first touchdown for the Raiders earlier in the afternoon.

Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin, who also was Lynch’s teammate with the Seahawks, said: “I don't think I've ever seen him dance like that. He didn't ever do that in Seattle. I guess it was because he was at home. He was having fun. That was a cool moment.”

Of course, some members of the Jets didn’t think it was so cool.

"It irks my ever-living nerves," linebacker Jordan Jenkins said. "When I saw it happening, it was infuriating. ... That pissed me off. I'm an old-school guy. I don't like when things like that happen. That was embarrassing, losing like that and having Marshawn dance like that.”

Nose tackle Steve McLendon added: "We're upset because it seems like he was rubbing it in our face. But he's winning, man. He can do whatever he wants to do."

And for at least 45 seconds on this special day, all Lynch wanted to was dance.

“It is Marshawn being Marshawn,” Raiders left tackle Donald Penn said. “That's him. He's playing in front of his hometown team. If you grew up cheering for a team, and you get to play for them, I mean, wouldn't that make you so happy?”

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1. CAPTION The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins -- and reasons to be optimistic that first-year coach Sean McVay can turn the team into a winner. The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins -- and reasons to be optimistic that first-year coach Sean McVay can turn the team into a winner. CAPTION Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. CAPTION Antonio Gates discusses his record-breaking touchdown catch and the journey to get there. Antonio Gates discusses his record-breaking touchdown catch and the journey to get there. CAPTION A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii