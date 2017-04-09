Masters victory replaces heartbreak for Sergio Garcia

At half-past 7, with the sun fading and jubilant fans chanting Ole ole ole ole, a tournament official told Sergio Garcia: “We're heading to Butler.”

Have sweeter words ever been uttered at Augusta National?

Butler Cabin is where players go to join golf's greatest club.

After slipping on a green jacket, the new Masters champion said, "It's been such a long time coming."

A prodigy in Spain, Garcia was a scratch golfer at 13. He played in the British Open at 16.

At 19 he scissor-kicked onto the American scene with an impossible, eyes-closed slash from the trunk of a tree to the right of Medinah's 16th fairway. Such joy.

Now 37, with a receding hairline and salt-and-pepper scruff, Garcia finally is a major champion. Took him 74 tries. He beat Northwestern by five.

Asked about shedding the label as the best player without a major, Garcia replied: “The way I looked at it, at least ‘best player’ was there. Now I don't have to answer that. Now maybe I'm the best player to win only one major.”

He smiled.

“I can live with that.”

So can everyone else. Garcia is a popular champion. As he knifed through the gallery from the ninth green to 10th tee Sunday, a 13-year-old boy hollered: "Vamos, Señor Garcia!"

A young Spaniard?

"No, I'm from Atlanta but speak some Spanish," said Jackson Nicholson.

Said Justin Rose, whom Garcia defeated on the first playoff hole: “If there's anyone to lose to, it would be Sergio. He has had his fair share of heartbreak.”

PGA Tour veteran Brandt Snedeker called Garcia “probably one of the most caring, fun, funny people around — when he's not in between the ropes. And even in between the ropes he's great — when it's not a major. When it's a major, he kind of gets uptight and gets in his own way.

“I feel like the game of golf will be in a better place if he wins a major instead of the other way around. He deserves to win. He is so exceptional at hitting a golf ball. His ball makes a different sound than anybody out here.”

That sweet sound contrasted with all the rubbish that has tumbled from his lips over the years.

In 2009 he whined about Augusta National, saying, “I don't like it, to tell you the truth. I don't think it's fair, and it's just too tricky. Even when it's dry, you still get mud balls in the middle of the fairway. ... They can do whatever. It is not my problem. I just come here, play golf and go home.”

He complained about bad breaks and verbally sparred with Tiger Woods, a spat that turned ugly when Garcia made a dumb “fried chicken” joke at an awards banquet in 2013. He apologized within hours.

Garcia remains an interesting study, a self-described “hardheaded man.”

While he expressed joy regarding his breakthrough victory, he also said, “To be brutally honest, I don't feel any different. I'm obviously thrilled with what happened here today, but I'm still the same guy, the same goofy guy … I have a beautiful life, major or no major.”

And asked if he might wear the green jacket during his upcoming nuptials, he expressed a twinge of discomfort: “This one is a little bit too big.”

What fit just right was that Garcia won the Masters on what would have been the 60th birthday of Seve Ballesteros, who died in 2011 from brain cancer. He and Jose Maria Olazabal are Garcia's idols.

“I'm sure (Ballesteros) helped a little bit with some of those shots, some of those putts,” said Garcia, whose final stroke from 12 feet on No. 18 caught juuuuuust enough of the left edge to go down, a birdie when a par would have sufficed.

Garcia embraced Rose and went to his knees to pound the Augusta National turf. He kissed fiancee Angela Akins and they walked to Butler Cabin arm in arm, in triumph.

tgreenstein@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @TeddyGreenstein