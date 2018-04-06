Masters: What time does Tiger Woods tee off today?

Tiger Woods shot a 73 on Thursday in his first round at the Masters in three years. He finished the day one over par, tied for 29th place and seven shots behind leader Jordan Spieth.
Woods tees off for the second round Friday at 10:27 a.m. PDT. He is grouped with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood.
Playing in his first major since the PGA Championship in August 2015, Woods failed to take advantage of any of Augusta National's four par-5 holes, making par on each one.
"That was the difference in the round," Woods said.
Still, Woods showed he can still battle back, even after the four back surgeries that have kept him out of golf for much of the last few years. He hit three balls into the gallery and another into the water during the famed three-hole section (holes 11-13) known as Amen Corner.
But after finishing that portion of the course with two bogeys and a par, Woods saved his round with a pair of birdies over the next three holes.
Twitter: @chewkiii