Penalty against ex-USC coach Todd McNair violated state law, judge says in tentative ruling

“The trial testimony and reasonable inferences drawn from such testimony,” the judge wrote, “established to a preponderance of evidence that the Show-Cause Order imposed as a penalty against McNair was, in his case, in essence equivalent to a college coaching career-terminating sanction since no NCAA member school, including USC, would likely risk the exposure to sanctions that would impact their athletic programs and lucrative media-related and athletic program income or status by even considering hiring or retaining McNair at any later date after sanctions expired because his reputation was tainted by the penalty.”