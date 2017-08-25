Michael Vick hired as an NFL analyst by Fox Sports

Michael Vick is putting his coaching aspirations aside for now.
The recently retired quarterback will work as a studio analyst on “Fox NFL Kickoff,” the show that leads into the network’s pregame program, “Fox NFL Sunday.”
Earlier this summer, Vick landed a job as a coaching intern for the Kansas City Chiefs under Coach Andy Reid, who was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles during four of the former Pro Bowler’s five seasons with the team. After thinking long and hard about the Fox job, however, Vick decided it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
"Coaching will be part of my life that I engage in at some point, but right now isn't the best timing for it," Vick said. "I prayed about this decision, so I wouldn't make an impulsive decision when it came to coaching versus being a sports analyst. It's in the same realm since I will be involved in football."
There will likely be some who don’t approve of Fox’s hiring of Vick, whose NFL career was interrupted by a prison stint of nearly two years after he was found guilty on dog-fighting charges. Last month, two online petitions were started in an effort to stop Virginia Tech from adding Vick to its sports Hall of Fame. So far, they have garnered nearly 237,000 signatures.
But Fox doesn’t seem concerned about any possible backlash over hiring Vick, who now publicly supports legislation for animal rights. .
“He was obviously an outstanding player, but we feel he has an incredibly bright future as an analyst," John Entz, Fox Sports president of production and executive producer, said in a statement. "He has stayed close to the game and has many relationships with today's current coaches and players. We feel he can bring a truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages our viewers.”
