MLB players get to wear nicknames on their jerseys for one weekend: So which Dodger is ‘Dizzy’? Or ‘Sam’?

Guess which Dodger player is nicknamed “Silver Fox.” How about “Wild Horse” or “Dizzy?”

Here’s a tricky one — “Sam,” since there is no one by that name on the team’s roster.

And some not-so-tricky ones — “Kersh,” “Kiké” and “Seager.”

They’re all going to be easy to identify during Major League Baseball’s Players Weekend, Aug.25-27, when players around the league will wear special uniforms inspired by those worn by youth league players featuring their personally selected nicknames on the back where their last names usually would be (with the exception of Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, whose last is apparently also his nickname).

Also during that weekend, players will allowed to wear unique spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher's masks and bats, as well as special caps and socks. Players will be able to write in the name of a person or organization they would like to honor, and they also can wear T-shirts highlighting a charity or cause during pregame workouts and postgame interviews.

"The collective desire to express their diverse interests and backgrounds is what motivated players to lobby for the creation of Players Weekend,” MLB Players Assn. Executive Director Tony Clark said in a statement. “This will be an exciting and unique opportunity for the players to literally wear their passions on their sleeves, and equipment, too, as they embrace this chance to let their true identities shine."

Here’s the list of the nicknames Dodger members will wear on their jerseys:

Luis Avilan — Avi

Pedro Baie — La Mula

Austin Barnes — Sam

Cody Bellinger — Codylove

Tony Cingrani — Grani

Yu Darvish — Yu-San

Andre Ethier — Daddy

Logan Forsythe — Logie Bear

Adrian Gonzalez — El Titán

Yasmani Grandal — YRG JR

Enrique Hernandez — Kiké

Rich Hill — Brice

Kenley Jansen — M’Montro

Clayton Kershaw — Kersh

Kenta Maeda — Maeken

Brandon McCarthy — BMac

Brandon Morrow — B Mo

Joc Pederson — Dizzy

Yasiel Puig — Wild Horse

Corey Seager — Seager

Ross Stripling — Chicken Strip

Chris Taylor — CT3

Justin Turner — Redturn2;

Chase Utley — Silver Fox

Tony Watson — Watty

Alex Wood — Woodman

Other notable nicknames coming to the back of an MLB jersey near you: “Kiiiiid” (Angels’ Mike Trout), “All Rise” (Yankees’ Aaron Judge), “Corey’s Brother” (Seattle’s Kyle Seager), “El Koja” (Texas’ Adrian Beltre), “Wawindaji” (San Francisco’s Hunter Pence) and “Bringer of Rain” (Toronto’s Josh Donaldson).

