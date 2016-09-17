Kyle Busch's truck fails inspection after winning race at Chicagoland

Kyle Busch's winning truck in Friday night's race has failed inspection for being too low in the rear, NASCAR reported Saturday morning.

Any penalties for the No. 18 Toyota will be announced in the coming week.

Busch won his 46th Truck Series race when he pulled away on an overtime restart at Chicagoland Speedway, ending the hopes for many full-time series drivers needing a win to quality for the Chase for the championship playoff.

NASCAR didn't announce any technical issues after the race but confirmed the failed inspection Saturday morning. Daniel Hemric finished second, joining Timothy Peters as the final two drivers to quality for the Chase.

Busch overcame a race-record 11 cautions for his 46th career NASCAR Truck Series victory Friday night, dashing the hopes of full-time drivers needing wins to claim a spot in the debut Chase for the championship.

It was the Sprint Cup star's second circuit win of the season and fifth trucks win at Chicagoland Speedway.

Busch took on four tires and re-started ninth with 42 laps to go before quickly charging to the front just before Johnny Sauter clipped Ben Kennedy to ignite a crash and red flag.

There were four more cautions before Busch blew past Cameron Hayley on an overtime restart and had the lead when the final caution flew on the last lap. Busch led 95 of the 150 laps on the 1.5-mile oval for his 167th win on NASCAR's top three circuits.

Hemric finished second, followed by Hayley and Christopher Bell.

The race began with six of the eight Chase spots already determined. John Hunter Nemechek was the last to clinch after he tangled with Cole Custer in the grass before claiming claiming a win in Canada.

Top-seeded William Byron, 2015 champion Matt Crafton, Kennedy, Sauter and Bell also were safely in.