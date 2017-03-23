NCAA Midwest Regional preview: Oregon vs. Michigan; Kansas vs. Purdue

How the teams match up in the Midwest Regional semifinals on Thursday night in Kansas City, Mo.:

No. 3-seeded Oregon (31-5) vs. No. 7-seeded Michigan (26-11)

Time: 4 p.m. PDT. TV: Channel 2

Bottom line: Michigan has won seven in a row and 12 of its last 14 after knocking out second-seeded Louisville in the second round. The Wolverines have been a tournament darling since they escaped tragedy during an aborted takeoff on their way to the Big Ten tournament. Oregon has withstood the loss of big man Chris Boucher to a season-ending knee injury in the Pac-12 semifinals to make the Sweet 16 for a second year in a row.

All about Walton: When Michigan lost at home to Ohio State in early February, Coach John Beilein said the mood around the team was “lower than low.” He demanded that everyone give just a little more effort. Derrick Walton Jr. took it to heart and has carried the team during its run. In the last six games, he’s averaging 19.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds and shooting 41.7% from behind the three-point line.

Did you know: Michigan is 4-0 all-time against Oregon.

No.-seeded 1 Kansas (30-4) vs. No. 4-seeded Purdue (27-7)

Time: 6:39 p.m. PDT. TV: Channel 2

Bottom line: Kansas ran roughshod through UC Davis and Michigan State to reach the Sweet 16, which will be played about 40 miles from its campus in Lawrence. These Jayhawks are a departure from Coach Bill Self’s typical teams in that they use a four-guard lineup, led by standout Frank Mason III and star freshman Josh Jackson. Purdue will counter with a whole lot of size, led by 6-foot-9, 250-pound sophomore Caleb Swanigan and 7-footer Isaac Haas. The Boilermakers had a first-round tussle with Vermont before fending off another Big 12 foe, Iowa State, to reach the regional semifinals.

Fabulous freshmen: Jackson has sent his NBA draft stock soaring with two exemplary games in the NCAA tournament, probably locking up a spot in the lottery if he departs after this season. Purdue also has a key freshman in guard Carsen Edwards, who averages more than 10 points coming off the bench.

Did you know: The Jayhawks are 2-1 against Purdue in the NCAA tournament, losing in 1994 and winning the next two meetings, including the 2012 regional in Omaha. Their series dates to 1948, when the teams split a home-and-home series.