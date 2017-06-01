Women's College World Series: Washington gets another victory over Oregon

Kirstyn Thomas’ two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning helped Washington defeat Oregon 3-1 on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series.

Taran Alvelo pitched a complete game for the Huskies, who advanced to a winners’ bracket game Friday against Oklahoma.

Washington ended Oregon’s 15-game win streak. It was the Huskies’ third win in four tries against their Pac-12 Conference rivals this season.

Washington (49-12) opening the scoring with a run in the third.

After Thomas’ homer put Washington up 3-0, Oregon’s Lauren Lindvall doubled to start the bottom of the seventh.

Jenna Lilley was hit by a pitch to put two on with no out. Pinch-hitter Madi Bishop drove in a run, but that’s all the Ducks got.

Oregon (52-7) will play Baylor in an elimination game on Saturday.

Florida 8, Texas A&M 0: Kelly Barnhill gave up three hits to help the Gators (56-8) beat the Aggies (47-12) in a game called after five innings.

Janell Wheaton had a two-run single in the first inning, Nicole DeWitt had a two-run single in the second and Aleshia Ocasio hit a three-run home run in the fourth.

Florida plays Louisiana State in a winner’s bracket game on Friday. Texas A&M has an elimination game with UCLA on Saturday.

Oklahoma 6, Baylor 3: Nicole Pendley hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the defending champion Sooners (57-9), who won despite committing four errors.

Macey Hatfield had two hits and Fale Aviu drove in two runs for Oklahoma. Baylor fell to 48-14.