UCLA edges USC to win NCAA men's water polo title

UCLA won the men’s water polo national title Sunday, defeating USC 7-5 in the Trojans’ pool.

Seniors Alex Roelse and Matt Farmer led the top-seeded Bruins (21-4) with two goals each. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alex Wolf made 10 saves.

The title is UCLA’s 11th in program history and the 114th NCAA championship for the university.

The third-seeded Trojans (27-4) got goals from five players. USC led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 at halftime. UCLA took a 5-4 lead into the final period.

USC played in its 13th consecutive NCAA championship match, but lost for the fourth year in a row.

UCLA has won the title three of the last four seasons.

