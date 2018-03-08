NFL prospect Derrius Guice says a team at the scouting combine asked if he likes men

Former Louisiana State running back Derrius Guice suggested he was asked about his sexual orientation and if his mother is a prostitute during this year's combine, held Feb. 27-March 5 in Indianapolis.
"Some people are really trying to get in your head and test your reaction," Guice said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL on Wednesday night, according to USA Today.
"I go in one room, and a team will ask me do I like men, just to see my reaction. I go in another room, they'll try to bring up one of my family members or something and tell me, 'Hey, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?'"
Guice, who is expected to be a first-round draft pick, did not single out any teams when making his comment.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Pro Football Talk that Guice was asked about his sexual orientation.
The NFL is "looking into the matter," league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Thursday in an email to USA Today.
"A question such as that is completely inappropriate and wholly contrary to league workplace policies," McCarthy said. "The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, state and federal laws and the CBA.
"The league annually reminds clubs of these workplace policies that prohibit personnel from seeking information concerning a player's sexual orientation."
NFL Players Assn. Executive Director DeMaurice Smith told Pro Football Talk of the inquiry into a player's sexual orientation: "The question is inappropriate. Questions along these lines are always inappropriate."
In 2010, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was famously asked if his mother was a prostitute during a pre-draft visit with the Miami Dolphins. Free agent Nick Kasa said he was asked by at least one team at the 2013 combine if he liked girls. Two years ago, New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple was asked if he is gay during a draft interview with the Atlanta Falcons.
All of those instances were looked into by the teams and/or the league. Sometimes apologies were issued. But yet here we are again.
Smith told Pro Football Talk he has a possible solution.
"Find out what team did it and ban them from the combine," he said.
