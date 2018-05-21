NFL won't discipline Lions or Matt Patricia after news of 1996 arrest resurfaces

The NFL will not discipline the Detroit Lions or Matt Patricia after a 1996 sexual assault allegation against the team's new head coach resurfaced earlier this month, a league spokesperson said Monday.
The Lions hired Patricia, a longtime assistant coach for the New England Patriots, in February. On May 9, the Detroit News reported that Patricia and another man were indicted by a Texas grand jury 22 years ago on one count each of aggravated sexual assault. The case was dismissed 10 months later after the woman who accused them decided not to testify.
The allegation did not surface during the Lions' background check of Patricia, and he did not mention it during the interview process.
"Our office reviewed the matter with the Lions and Mr. Patricia, and ensured the club engaged in appropriate and thorough hiring practices and that the Coach did not mislead the team during the interview process," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.
"We determined that the Lions handled the interview process in a thoughtful and comprehensive manner and fully and appropriately complied with all applicable employment laws. As we learned from both Mr. Patricia and the Lions, the matter was not part of his employment interview process for job opportunities outside of or within the NFL. He was under no legal or other requirement to raise this issue.
"This is not subject to the personal conduct policy as the allegations occurred well before his affiliation with the NFL."
Patricia denied the decades-old allegation during a May 10 news conference, and the Lions have stood by their coach.
